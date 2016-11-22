When You are Full of Turkey Sandwiches or Pot Pies, Have a Turkey Burrito

The best thing about Thanksgiving Dinner is all the wonderful leftovers.

Personally, my favorite is a turkey sandwich with mayonnaise and lettuce, salt and pepper, and lettuce on fairly non-challenging bread. Tomorrow we will eat our dinner late in the afternoon, and the only thing wrong with that is that I’ll still be full by bedtime, and will have to wait until Friday for my sandwich.

Turns out that sandwiches and pot pies are the top favored ways to use turkey leftovers. I suppose that seemed too simple an idea to share when I asked last week because no one sent a response. So on Monday when I had to go to Bangor, I asked the good people I ran into on the way at the bank, dentist’s office, and store what their favorite leftover was.

At the bank, Kate told me that she piles, turkey, vegetables and gravy into a casserole and puts leftover mashed potatoes on top and makes a kind of shepherd’s pie out of it. I told her that I put turkey and gravy into a casserole and pile stuffing on top and bake it until the stuffing is crispy. We end up eating the vegetables on the side.

At the store, the young lady said, “Turkey sandwiches—on white bread.” Further discussions with others showed, however, that stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey all meet up in post-dinner sandwiches. My hygienist Laurie’s daughter makes a sandwich out of leftovers and pours gravy on top.

Laurie has a husband who likes to cook, too, and he makes pot pies. Another lady at the dentist’s office makes pot pies to freeze for Christmas Eve, and then uses the mashed potatoes in that wonderful French Canadian spiced pork and potato dish, tourtiere, traditionally also served on Christmas Eve.

Then there is turkey soup. Hallelujah.

Of course, whether or not you have leftovers depends on how many will be at your table. Laurie figures on twelve, and Toby and I have fourteen. If we eat all the turkey, though, I have another in the freezer (heh, heh.)

You don’t need a recipe, do you, for either sandwiches or pot pies? So here instead is a wrinkle on the sandwich idea sent me a couple years ago by Ruth Thurston in Machias for a post-Thanksgiving turkey burrito.



Print Turkey Burrito Serves: two Ingredients Vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup leftover, cut-up turkey, white and dark meat mixed

2 large spoonfuls leftover stuffing

3 or 4 scallions, chopped

2 flour tortillas

Salsa to taste, or hot sauce Instructions Heat the oil in a frying pan, and sauté the onion until just tender, about five minutes. Add the turkey and stuffing, and allow the stuffing to brown a little. Sprinkle on the scallions, then divide the mixture between the tortillas. Add the salsa or hot sauce, and roll the tortillas up. 3.2.1311

