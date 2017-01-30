Ooey, Gooey Melted Cheese Dip Is a Super Bowl Treat

There is precious little that we can consider wholesome about this cheesy dip. Considering, however, that the football players we will watch on Sunday are risking skulls and limbs, dipping your chips or vegetables into this melted mess of calories probably won’t do yourself as much harm as either Patriots or Falcons are inflicting on each other, providing you restrict your intake to Sunday only from 6:30 to 9:30ish.

What I like about this recipe, besides the fact that it tastes really good, is that it is made out of ingredients anyone might have on hand, and that it seems able to absorb almost anything you might choose to add to it. Once you have melted your half pound of cheddar and added a quarter of a cup each of milk and cream cheese, then you can toss in salsa of any degree of heat; or chopped chilies or jalapenos; or cooked burger; or pork or chicken sausage; or crumbled bacon; or chopped raw onion or finely minced red or green peppers; or even little bits of steamed cauliflower or shreds of spinach.

I thought I had salsa, but not so. I used some of my homemade chili sauce made out of tomatoes, peppers, and onions cooked together with sugar and vinegar and spices. It absorbed about a quarter of a pound of cooked and crumbled hamburger. Toby scooped out some dip and added hot sauce to it.

Consider, also, using jack cheese instead of cheddar, and acquiring some that has garlic, or hot red pepper, or horseradish.

Obviously, it works as a dip. And as I made it, I kept thinking about Welsh Rarebit, that staple of Sunday night suppers in the earlier 1900s served over crackers or toast. I suppose then, that this dip could become a supper dish dribbled over baked potatoes, or the more classic toast or crackers. A big crunchy green salad on the side would mitigate the effects of ooey, gooey cheese and beef.



Ooey, Gooey Melted Cheese Dip Serves: Makes 2-3 cups. Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter

½ pound of cheddar, shredded

¼ cup of cream cheese

¼ cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional add-ins:

Cooked and crumbled meat

Finely minced onion or peppers

Finely chopped cauliflower or broccoli

Shredded spinach

Instructions Melt the butter in a heavy sauce or frying pan. Add the shredded cheese and stir until it is melted. Stir in cream cheese and milk, and whisk to a thick sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste, and any of the optional add-ins. Serve as a dip with chips or vegetables, or as a supper on toast, crackers, or baked potatoes.