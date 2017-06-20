Maybe it was just bad luck, but a fair number of rhubarb cake or muffin recipes I’ve tried turned out to be a bit on the soggy side. Rhubarb is pretty juicy stuff, and I don’t like biting into a big, sour blob in cake or muffins, and, I guess, neither does Ruth Thurston in Machias who sent this recipe annotated with her advice on making these muffins.

The original recipe called for chopping the rhubarb “coarsely” but Ruth drew a firm line through that instruction and penned “fine” in its place. She also crossed out the half-cup of chopped walnuts or pecans called for, but you can consider them optional in case you like nuts in your muffins.

The recipe calls for buttermilk and for once I did not substitute milk soured with a bit of vinegar. Instead I recommend using the Maine-made buttermilk from Kate’s, the company that makes butter, or some other buttermilk. Perhaps it is not quite a secret ingredient but it makes a difference to use the genuine article.

Ruth’s changes earned the muffins her annotation of “extra good, tender, light,” which some other rhubarb muffins or cakes are definitely not. Like most muffins, these are best eaten warm, at least the same day you make them, and since they produce about sixteen muffins, you might want some help consuming them: company? grandkids visiting? take them to work to share?



Print Rhubarb Muffins Serves: Makes about 16 muffins Ingredients 2 ½ cups unsifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 ¼ cups buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups rhubarb, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped walnuts or pecans, chopped, optional Instructions Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour 2 ½ inch muffin tins or line with muffin papers Whisk together in a large bowl, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, beat together brown sugar, buttermilk, oil, eggs and vanilla. Stir the wet mixture into the flour mixture until it is barely moistened, even a bit lumpy. Do not overmix. Fold in the rhubarb and optional nuts until they are evenly distributed in the batter. Fill the muffin cups. Bake about 20 minutes or until a tester inserted comes out clean. Cool briefly and serve. 3.2.1311